Person in wheelchair dies after they were hit by a car near Cheyenne, Jones

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person in a wheelchair died after they were hit by a car Monday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at 11:19 a.m. Oct. 3 near Cheyenne and Rowland avenues, near Jones Boulevard.

According to police, a person in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a vehicle. Police said it was unclear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the driver involved remained at the scene. It was too early in the investigation to know if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Police said the intersection would be closed in all directions for investigation and advised motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen critically injured after crash with vehicle Monday, Las Vegas police say
Teen bicyclist critically injured after crash with vehicle Monday, Las Vegas police say
Man helps clean trash at Henderson dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
Man helps clean trash at Henderson dog park 7 days a week, rain or shine
State of Nevada joins program hoping to help veterans
Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning
Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning