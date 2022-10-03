Person in wheelchair dies after they were hit by a car near Cheyenne, Jones

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A person in a wheelchair died after they were hit by a car Monday morning.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened at 11:19 a.m. Oct. 3 near Cheyenne and Rowland avenues, near Jones Boulevard.

According to police, a person in a motorized wheelchair was hit by a vehicle. Police said it was unclear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the driver involved remained at the scene. It was too early in the investigation to know if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

Police said the intersection would be closed in all directions for investigation and advised motorists to avoid the area.

