Man stabbed after property dispute, Las Vegas police say

Homicide investigation near Eastern, St. Louis on Oct. 3, 2022.
Homicide investigation near Eastern, St. Louis on Oct. 3, 2022.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:53 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was stabbed to death late Sunday night after an ongoing property dispute, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened around 10:16 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and St. Louis avenues. Responding officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound in the area.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the victim was at a home in the area when the suspect confronted him about a property dispute. Police said they got into an altercation and the victim was stabbed. The suspect fled the area, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department logo.
Las Vegas officer facing lewdness charges after chiropractic office visit
Exterior shot of Cheyenne High School showing school and parking lot
Fight leads to lockdown at high school in northwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Tropicana, Nellis.
1 dead after shooting near Nellis, Tropicana
LVMPD: No arrests made after dead man was found in the trunk of a car
Suspect arrested after Phoenix man found dead in trunk in Las Vegas