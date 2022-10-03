Man stabbed after property dispute, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was stabbed to death late Sunday night after an ongoing property dispute, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

The incident happened around 10:16 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 1800 block of Pacific Street, near Eastern and St. Louis avenues. Responding officers found a victim suffering from a stab wound in the area.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin is notified.

LVMPD said the victim was at a home in the area when the suspect confronted him about a property dispute. Police said they got into an altercation and the victim was stabbed. The suspect fled the area, police said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

