Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this weekend unveiled a new police vehicle that is co-branded with the Vegas Golden Knights.

According to a news release, Las Vegas police partnered with the Golden Knights “in a recruiting effort like no other.”

As part of the partnership to create the Golden Knights-branded police vehicle, LVMPD says residents will see the car on display at recruiting events throughout the city.

She’s a beauty. 5 years later, the @GoldenKnights continue to show us love on 1-October. Watch for our new co-branded police cruiser at recruiting events all over Vegas! https://t.co/cvK1v2f8MW pic.twitter.com/oRm9Uy4WZh — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 1, 2022

Las Vegas police say that the VGK-themed car “helps show the community our hometown hockey team supports our local police department.”

“This partnership is vital as LVMPD works to recruit diverse, qualified candidates for the position of police and corrections officer,” the department said in a news release.

We’re honored to partner with @LVMPD on this new police cruiser 💛 #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/zCRRdfYh9y — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 1, 2022

For more information on employment with Las Vegas police, visit protectthecity.com.

