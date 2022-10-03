Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this weekend unveiled a new police vehicle that is co-branded with the Vegas Golden Knights.
According to a news release, Las Vegas police partnered with the Golden Knights “in a recruiting effort like no other.”
As part of the partnership to create the Golden Knights-branded police vehicle, LVMPD says residents will see the car on display at recruiting events throughout the city.
Las Vegas police say that the VGK-themed car “helps show the community our hometown hockey team supports our local police department.”
“This partnership is vital as LVMPD works to recruit diverse, qualified candidates for the position of police and corrections officer,” the department said in a news release.
For more information on employment with Las Vegas police, visit protectthecity.com.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.