Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning

Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning
Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning(Leah Hernandez)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:19 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle.

According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon.

According to Sgt. Garcia, medical was requested for both the citizen driver and the officer in the LVMPD vehicle. Details on the citizen’s injuries were not provided, though police say the officer reported minor injuries.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Station Casinos' new Durango Casino & Resort is seen in FOX5 drone video on Sept. 16.
Crews to top off tower at new Station Casinos’ property in southwest Las Vegas
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigate after man stabbed while sleeping in desert lot
A person at the gas pump.
Average Nevada gas prices rise 37 cents in a week
Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle
Las Vegas police unveil Golden Knights-branded LVMPD vehicle