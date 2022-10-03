Las Vegas police SUV involved in crash Monday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a department SUV was involved in a crash Monday morning with another vehicle.

According to LVMPD Sgt. Miguel Garcia, the incident occurred at about 9:51 a.m. Police say the crash occurred near Eastern and Harmon.

According to Sgt. Garcia, medical was requested for both the citizen driver and the officer in the LVMPD vehicle. Details on the citizen’s injuries were not provided, though police say the officer reported minor injuries.

No additional information was provided.

