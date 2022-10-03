Las Vegas police investigate after man stabbed while sleeping in desert lot

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed early Monday morning while sleeping in a desert lot.

According to Lt. David Gordon, authorities received a call about the incident at about 1:20 a.m. Monday morning.

Lt. Gordon says an adult male victim was sleeping in a desert lot in the 5700 block of E. Sahara when he was awoken to an unknown suspect stabbing him.

After the stabbing, Lt. Gordon says the suspect reportedly fled and the victim summoned help from a nearby business.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds/lacerations, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information was provided.

