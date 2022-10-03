Founder of ‘Honor 58′ movement continues random acts of kindness for victims of mass shootings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from New York is proving just how far one act of kindness can go.

New York resident Tommy Maher created the “Honor 58″ movement after 1 October, but five years later, he continues honoring victims of mass shooting throughout the country.

Firefighter Tommy Maher said 1 October reminded him of losing someone from his firehouse on September 11. He then vowed to make a difference and he did.

In 2017, Maher traveled to the hometowns of each of the 58 1 October victims to do random acts of kindness in their honor.

“I really can’t explain it. It’s just something that came to me I felt compelled to do it,” Maher said.

His first stop started in Pennsylvania and ended in Alaska. Each random act of kindness would be based around the victim’s interests or likes.

In Pennsylvania, he left quarters in envelopes so people could have a free load of laundry. In honor of Sonny Melton, he left money at vending machines at the hospital where he worked.

In honor of Heather Alvarado, he gave a homeless man a bag of groceries.

“I got to tell you there were a lot of times where I met the right people at the right moment almost as if everything was meant to happen the way it unfolded,” Maher said.

He talked about a memorable stop while in Washington state. His wife was with him at the time and they were driving in the rain and noticed a light on at a church. Maher walked in and explained he’s there to pay his respects to Carrie Parsons.

“Everyone kind of looked at each other like they didn’t know, but they said let us get the bishop down the hallway and he said yes. I buried her,” Maher said.

The trip took a total of 18 days and covered 9,500 miles. He thought that would be it, but mass shootings kept happening.

“The things that happen, the people I meet at the right place at the right time that need to be uplifted I end up crossing their path. I question that all the time myself, like what are you doing? Why do you keep doing this? And those things will happen and that will just tell me to keep going,” Maher said.

This year, he traveled to Buffalo, Highland Park, Illinois, Tulsa, Oklahoma and Uvalde, Texas.

“The bottom line is we all need each other right. So when I have my peace, it’s my job to give you yours and make sure you have yours,” Maher said.

FOX5 spoke with Maher while he was in Las Vegas this weekend to support 1 October families on the fifth anniversary.

“Met a lot of family members, become close with them, I made a lot of friends and so I’m here to see them and just support them,” Maher said.

During his first trip five years ago, Maher and his wife accrued $27,000 in debt as an “investment into humanity.” After that first trip, people have donated to their cause now known as The Honor Network.

