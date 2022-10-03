Forecast Outlook- 10/03/2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - We will increase the potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Most of the activity will be over our local mountains and over Mohave county but can’t rule out a few storms popping up in the Valley. High temperatures will hold in the low 90s.

The disturbance helping to bring in the active weather will move out to the south this evening as high pressure starts to set up Tuesday. We will start to dry Tuesday and stay that way through the start of the weekend.

Temperatures remain in the low 90s through the week. Some weather models suggest we could see another round of moisture trying to work into portions of Arizona that would help nudge daytime highs down a bit for the weekend into the upper 80s.

