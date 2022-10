Dear Cheyenne High School Families,

This is Principal Anthony Nunez. As always, I want to keep you informed of important issues or events that take place at our school.

Today, the school was placed in a brief lockdown due to an altercation involving several students. School administration and staff immediately worked to diffuse the situation.

Please know that we are unable to discuss individual student matters, however, I want to assure parents the campus is a safe environment for our students and all CCSD disciplinary policies and procedures will be followed regarding this incident.

Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child. Parents, please remind your child to never hesitate to report anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult. Additionally, we expect all students to adhere to the CCSD Student Code of Conduct.

Students and parents can also make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org or through the free downloadable phone app.

If you have any further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our administration at 702-799-4830.