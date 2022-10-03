Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in London, Sunday June...
British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)(Hannah McKay | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:15 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced his will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”

According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The release says Sheeran is partnering with Ticketmaster to use the “Verified Fan” system. As such, registration will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 and closes on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can register HERE.

The Verified Fan Presale is set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10:00 a.m. and run through Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10:00 p.m. (all times local). The general public on-sale is Friday, Oct. 14 at 10:00 a.m. (local).

For more information, visit: verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/edsheeran23

'Reading of the names' and other ceremonies held for 5th anniversary of 1 October
