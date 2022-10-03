Ed Sheeran announces show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-winning artist Ed Sheeran has announced his will make a stop in Las Vegas as part of his upcoming “The Mathematics Tour.”

According to a news release, Sheeran’s “+ - = ÷ x Tour” will stop at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

The release says Sheeran is partnering with Ticketmaster to use the “Verified Fan” system. As such, registration will open at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 and closes on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can register HERE.

The Verified Fan Presale is set to begin on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 10:00 a.m. and run through Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10:00 p.m. (all times local). The general public on-sale is Friday, Oct. 14 at 10:00 a.m. (local).

For more information, visit: verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/edsheeran23

