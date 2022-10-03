BLM doubles reward for Jakes Valley horse shooting

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for shooting five wild horses in Jakes Valley.

The department is now offering a reward of $20,000 for the shootings that occurred in November 2021.

On Nov. 16, a member of the public contacted BLM after discovering five mortally wounded wild horses. The remains were located within 600 yards of one another, with an aborted fetus being attached to one of the dead animals.

One of the horses discovered was still alive, but was so wounded it had to be euthanized.

“It is our hope that raising the amount of the reward would give someone the incentive to come forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction for the heinous crime,” said George R. Higgins, President of the National Mustang Association.

Anyone with information is urged to call the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.

