Average Nevada gas prices rise 37 cents in a week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Nevada continues to rise, skyrocketing by an average of 37.7 cents in a week.

Average gas prices now stand at $5.34 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey of more than 1,000 gas stations in the state.

It comes at a time where the price of gas is also rising nationwide, up 11 cents in the last week.

“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise. But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

:Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket. While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off. In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further,” he continued.

