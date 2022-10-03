1 dead after shooting near Nellis, Tropicana

Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Tropicana, Nellis.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Tropicana, Nellis.(FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Oct. 3, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person was killed after a dispute late Sunday night.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. Oct. 2 near E. Tropicana Avenue and S. Nellis Boulevard.

Police responded to the area and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 30-year-old Rasheem Waters, was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he later died. The coroner ruled Waters’ death a homicide.

LVMPD said the victim reportedly encountered the suspect and confronted him about an “ongoing dispute.” The two got into a fight and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Waters, police said. Then the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

