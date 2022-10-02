UMC resumes free ‘Stop the Bleed’ classes after pandemic pause

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Many lives were saved after the 1 October shooting in part because civilians knew how to stop life threatening bleeding-- many using makeshift tourniquets.

Five years later, UMC trauma surgeons want to remind the community that they still offer free Stop the Bleed classes, which they host regularly at their Healthy Living Institute.

The course teaches community members the important skills of how to apply tourniquets and apply pressure to bleeding wounds while waiting for emergency responders to arrive.

“I would say in our first year after our training, we trained well over 10,000 people in the community. And that continues. We took a brief pause during COVID when we weren’t supposed to be close to one another. But I think that’s important to be prepared,” said UMC trauma and critical care surgeon Dr. Deborah Kuhls.

If you’re interested in signing up, visit this link.

