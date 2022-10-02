Forecast Outlook-10/2/22

Staying Warm For The First Week Of October
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A low sitting over the western U.S. is helping to pull some stormy weather north from Mexico.

The rain is expected to stay in Arizona but some of the showers could spill into the Lake Mead area Sunday.

As we go through the day and into Monday the atmosphere will dry and high pressure will become the dominate weather force for the week ahead.

Daytime temperatures will trend several degrees above normal through Friday.

Our normal daytime high is in the upper 80′s.

By next weekend another low over northwest Mexico could slip into our region spreading some clouds and some shower chances into our area.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-10/1/22
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 10/1/2022
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 9/30/2022
Forecast Outlook - Wednesday afternoon