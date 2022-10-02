Forecast Outlook-10/2/22

A low sitting over the western U.S. is helping to pull some stormy weather north from Mexico.

The rain is expected to stay in Arizona but some of the showers could spill into the Lake Mead area Sunday.

As we go through the day and into Monday the atmosphere will dry and high pressure will become the dominate weather force for the week ahead.

Daytime temperatures will trend several degrees above normal through Friday.

Our normal daytime high is in the upper 80′s.

By next weekend another low over northwest Mexico could slip into our region spreading some clouds and some shower chances into our area.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.