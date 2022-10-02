Forecast Outlook-10/2/22

A high pressure ridge will start to build into the southwest Monday evening bringing drier and warmer conditions starting Tuesday.

Between now and then we have some unsettled weather in Arizona and some of the weather is drifting into the Lake Mead area and Boulder City.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued Sunday afternoon for the region.

There were some heavier rain showers near and around the Boulder City area.

The convection from that storm is expected to weaken as we approach sunset.

An area of low pressure will continue to have an impact on us Monday producing a 20% chance of showers or thunderstorms.

With that high pressure building Monday evening the atmosphere will start to dry Tuesday and stay that way through the start of the weekend.

Some weather models suggest we could see another round of moisture for western Arizona for next weekend.

