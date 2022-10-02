Forecast Outlook-10/1/22

Above average temperatures are in the forecast as we head into the first full week of October.

High pressure is building into the Las Vegas area giving us the warmer conditions.

Meantime a low stalled over the four corners could trigger some showers in Mohave County and some of those showers could drift into the Lake Mead Area for Sunday but at best it’s only a slight chance.

Look for daytime temperatures to be in the upper to low 90′s over the next 7-days.

Our normal high for this time of the year is 88 degrees.

The long range forecast suggest cooler temperatures are on the way with even the possibility of some showers developing over by the end of next weekend.

