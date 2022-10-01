Survivors return to Las Vegas for their 1 October healing journey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four strangers who now call themselves family have joined together in remembrance of the 1 October mass shooting.

“You can’t believe it has been five years but yet it seems longer,” said Survivor Dawn Wright.

Survivor Dawn Wright along with others say coming back to Vegas every year is a part of their healing process.

“We all have our own journeys, and we all heal differently, walking through each part that gave me trauma helps me heal,’ said Wright.

“First thing I do when I get here is I go to the healing garden,” said survivor Sylvia Moreno. “For me that is my peace when I get here.”

Survivors shared how they are progressing in their healing process five years later.

“I have a way to go,” said Moreno. “The group I came with are no longer a group and that is hard for me, but I have these people.”

“I am further than I thought I would be,” said Wright, “I am proud of myself because I am further along. I have a great support system. I have my family and my friends and my route 91 family.”

Wright said every year, she brings what are called healing rocks to the healing garden to honor and remember the lives lost.

“They are purple, white and orange,” said Wright. “They represent our colors and there is a little explanation of what each color means. It is neat and when I come back a couple of days later and the bucket is empty.”

