1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress

“Vegas Strong”--Matt Ballaro

I guess we’ll live to see another day

Even though the pain will never fade away

This isn’t something we can just erase

We need each other through the battle as we make a change

We were aching with a broken heart

All the tragedy was starting to tear us apart

But nothing is stoppin us from rising above

With nothing but heart and the true unconditonal love

Coming together, we’ll bring a life to our home that gonna be thriving forever

And never will we seem to waver at the signs of the adversity

We’re on a mission to reach a place of unity

Let’s make the city stronger,

take it further than we’ve ever gone and do it for the fallen’s honor

Conquering the tragedy Let’s make this thing reality

Together, we are family

(CHORUS)

No time should be wasted

Don’t wait till it’s gone

Let’s fight to make the world a place where we belong

Out with the hatred And in with the love Together, we are Vegas Strong

We’ll always stand united through the fight

We’re bringing light into the dark so something brighter pierces through the night

And even though we may not be alright

The fear will never win, we’ll keep it out of hindsight

We got each other’s back and there’s no turning back

No reminising on the flashbacks But rather on the fast track

Vegas is our city and we’re makin this our comeback

So proud to know where I reside, the place I’ll always call my home,

the city that’s coming alive

We’re not letting the pain inside Defeat the heart that multiplied the town to incredible heights

The flame of the city ignites

Let’s make each other stronger, take it further and further until we’re reaching to infinity

Conquer all the tragedy I realize in reality

That Vegas is a family

Together we’re unstoppable and undefeated

The power of the city has given a reason

To celebrate the strength that’s always been inside the heart that’s beating loudly in the middle of our Grace City

Yeah, Sin City, it’s the opposite

Flipping the script we’ve written, we proved that we are dominant

And nothing is more prominate than never forgetting the ones who left behind a monument

We made the city stronger, took it further than we’ve ever gone, and never let the enemy

Triumphs through the tragedy

There’s nowhere else where we belong

Together we are Vegas Strong

