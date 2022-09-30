Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden

Trump will be in Minden on Oct. 8.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally for GOP candidates in the state of Nevada.

Trump will be stumping for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, as well as other candidates in the Silver State he has endorsed.

The rally will be on Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

