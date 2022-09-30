Sisolak orders flags at half-staff for anniversary of Vegas shooting

The governor also proclaimed Oct. 1 as Vegas Strong Day
In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas. Police who have yet to find Stephen Paddock's motive for the massacre. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered U.S. flags in the state to fly at half mast for the fifth anniversary of the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas.

The Oct.1 2017 shooting killed 58 people during a music festival. More than 500 people were also injured in what was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of about 22,000 from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. A motive for the shooting has not been uncovered.

“It’s been five years since all of our lives changed forever. The victims of this senseless act of violence, our 60 angels, and their families and friends will forever be in our hearts and prayers,” said Governor Sisolak. “So many of us still bear visible and invisible wounds – and no matter how long has passed, we will continue to be Vegas Strong, and support each other through the lifelong healing process.”

The governor also proclaimed Oct. 1 as Vegas Strong Day to “honor the resiliency and compassion that continues throughout our community on the fifth anniversary of 1 October.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

