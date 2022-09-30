Raiders remind of road construction that could impact traffic for fans attending Sunday’s game

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders are advising fans to be aware of ongoing road construction that could impact traffic as people make their way to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday’s game.

According to a media alert, fans should keep in mind the ongoing construction that’s taking place on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The team is reminding that fans arriving to Allegiant Stadium via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.

The construction is part of the I-15 Tropicana Project.

The Raiders and the Broncos will renew their “long-standing AFC West rivalry” on Sunday with kickoff slated for 1:25 p.m.

Fans seeking directions and parking information for Allegiant Stadium, including public transportation options, should visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking.

