Raiders remind of road construction that could impact traffic for fans attending Sunday’s game

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team,...
Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. This general view looks west from the east. The stadium is located just west of Interstate I-15 and the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:44 PM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Raiders are advising fans to be aware of ongoing road construction that could impact traffic as people make their way to Allegiant Stadium for Sunday’s game.

According to a media alert, fans should keep in mind the ongoing construction that’s taking place on Las Vegas Boulevard that could impact traffic for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

The team is reminding that fans arriving to Allegiant Stadium via northbound I-15 and westbound I-215 could be impacted by lane closures and potential delays due to the resort corridor construction.

The construction is part of the I-15 Tropicana Project.

The Raiders and the Broncos will renew their “long-standing AFC West rivalry” on Sunday with kickoff slated for 1:25 p.m.

Fans seeking directions and parking information for Allegiant Stadium, including public transportation options, should visit https://www.allegiantstadium.com/plan-your-visit/directions-parking.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File Graphic
Las Vegas OBGYN subject of sexual misconduct complaint
Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip
In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting...
Sisolak orders flags at half-staff for anniversary of Vegas shooting
Trump will be in Minden on Oct. 8.
Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden