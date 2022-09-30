PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip

‘LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the fall season officially underway, the Bellagio has debuted its latest display in the Conservatory on the Las Vegas Strip.

The display, dubbed “Artfully Autumn,” is said to welcome “guests as they embark on a feast for the senses with dramatic sculptural pieces and an abundance of fall floral, foliage and pumpkins, all while being captivated by a new custom fragrance.”

According to a news release, Bellagio’s Horticulture team channeled iconic architecture and artists in their design of the latest display, as it “pays homage to modern architecture and artists such as Frank Lloyd Wright, Christo and Jeanne-Claude and Louis Comfort Tiffany.”

Bellagio unveils 'Artfully Autumn' display at Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip (Vanessa Rogers | Vanessa Rogers via MGM Resorts International)

The team says that “Artfully Autumn” features “botanical works of art nestled within a palette of rich golden hues and crisp oranges and reds as a new festive fall “cornucopia” scent fills the air with the aroma of cranberry and orange mixed with rich cinnamon, setting the mood for the season.”

According to designer Ed Libby, “‘Artfully Autumn’ is an artistic representation of fall, inspired by art and architecture that reimagines seasonal designs in elegant and creative ways.”

The display is open through Nov. 12 and is free and available to the public, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Bellagio unveils ‘Artfully Autumn’ display at Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip (Vanessa Rogers | Vanessa Rogers via MGM Resorts International)

A provided set of by the numbers facts is as follows:

600,000: Number of autumn-colored leaves in the North Bed

32,000: Number of carnations used on the fresh floral acorn topiaries

22,000: Number of plants that will be used in the display throughout the fall season

3,000 pounds: Weight of the West Bed waterfall structure

1,026 pounds: Weight of the largest giant pumpkin used in the display

357: Number of pumpkins used in the display

80: Team members involved in the display’s assembly

31: Types of plant species

20 feet: Height of each arch in the East Bed

20 feet: Height of waterfall drop in the West Bed

9: Number of illuminated acorns

8: Number of fire-polished copper arches

5: Number of flickering giant dragonflies

4: Number of cornucopias

1: Fairy

1: Frank Lloyd Wright inspired structure

According to MGM Resorts, the water used in the Conservatory comes from on-site underground wells that use rain and recycled water from the property, “avoiding the use of municipal potable water.”

“The water in the Conservatory is also recycled throughout the exhibit and reused at the resort,” the company added.

Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip (Vanessa Rogers | Vanessa Rogers via MGM Resorts International)

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.