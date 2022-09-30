Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season.

Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season.

The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a “fully immersive, hauntingly-entertaining Halloween pop-up experience, complete with bone-chilling specialty drinks, live music and themed costume nights.”

Located at 3355 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 30, the “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” pop=up is said to feature more than in Halloween décor and lighting.

The Halloween-theme will continue into the bar’s menu, with spooky-themed cocktails that are served in spooky glassware and based on classic songs.

The menu includes classics like “Tainted Love,” “Witchy Woman,” “I’m Your Boogieman,” and more.

According to the bar, costume nights will also be held every Sunday and Wednesday, beginning on Oct. 12.

The schedule for the costume nights includes:

Wednesday, Oct 12 – Walking Dead /Zombies

Sunday, Oct. 16 – Slutty Anything

Wednesday, Oct. 19 – Evil Clown/Circus

Sunday, Oct. 23 – Disney (Fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation)

Wednesday, Oct. 26 – 70s Disco/Funk Prom

For more information, visit TheSandDollarLV.com.

