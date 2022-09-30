Forecast Outlook- 9/30/2022

High temperatures remain in the 90s this weekend with the chance for scattered pop-up showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Skies stay mostly clear for your Friday evening with overnight temperatures falling back into the 70s and 60s. Saturday will stay mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. Showers will be focused off to our east into Arizona.

A disturbance moving into our area Sunday and Monday will bring back the chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be a little cooler with highs in the low 90s and upper 80s.

Drier air works back in Tuesday through Friday with high temperatures holding in the low 90s.

