UPDATE - 9 P.M.

The USGS has updated the earthquake’s center point. Based on the agency’s interactive map, the magnitude 2.4 quake was centered just east of Craig Road and Camino Al Norte near Craig Ranch Regional Park.

M2.4 earthquake reported northeast of Las Vegas (USGS)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) is reporting a magnitude 2.4 earthquake in northeast Las Vegas just after 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Nevada Earthquakes also released its data via Twitter.

According to the USGS, the earthquake originated near Sunrise Manor about two miles south of Nellis Air Force Base.

Earthquake reported northeast of Las Vegas (USGS)

Information from the USGS and other agencies are expected to change as more data is revealed.

