Company creates map to list each state’s ‘most popular’ Halloween candy
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With spooky season almost here, it’s time to start thinking about Halloween candy.
Website CandyStore.com says that according to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending is expected to hit $3.1 billion.
With that in mind, the website created a map detailing the “most popular” Halloween candy in each state.
The website’s findings on Nevada might surprise you.
According to the map, Nevada’s #1 favorite Halloween candy is reportedly Hot Tamales, while Hershey Kisses came in second.
The full map with each state’s “favorite” candy can be viewed below:
Source: CandyStore.com.
