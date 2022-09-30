Company creates map to list each state’s ‘most popular’ Halloween candy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With spooky season almost here, it’s time to start thinking about Halloween candy.

Website CandyStore.com says that according to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending is expected to hit $3.1 billion.

With that in mind, the website created a map detailing the “most popular” Halloween candy in each state.

The website’s findings on Nevada might surprise you.

According to the map, Nevada’s #1 favorite Halloween candy is reportedly Hot Tamales, while Hershey Kisses came in second.

The full map with each state’s “favorite” candy can be viewed below:

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.