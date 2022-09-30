Company creates map to list each state’s ‘most popular’ Halloween candy

Company creates map to list each state's 'most popular' Halloween candy
Company creates map to list each state's 'most popular' Halloween candy(CandyStpre.com)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:37 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With spooky season almost here, it’s time to start thinking about Halloween candy.

Website CandyStore.com says that according to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending is expected to hit $3.1 billion.

With that in mind, the website created a map detailing the “most popular” Halloween candy in each state.

The website’s findings on Nevada might surprise you.

According to the map, Nevada’s #1 favorite Halloween candy is reportedly Hot Tamales, while Hershey Kisses came in second.

The full map with each state’s “favorite” candy can be viewed below:

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip
Friendly Ford
Easy online ordering from Friendly Ford
Super Build
Day One Complete for FOX5 Super Build!