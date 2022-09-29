You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season.

According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”

Presented by the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway, Inc., the “Train of Terror” is an hour and a half event that is rated PG-13.

The group says the “Train of Terror” will be offered Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30.

The train runs twice each offered night, once at 5:30 p.m. and a second at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to arrive 30 minutes in advance of departure for check-in.

All tickets must be purchased online, according to the group.

The website notes that costumes are prohibited and anyone in costume will not be allowed to board the train.

For more information, visit: https://nevadasouthern.com/event/train-of-terror/

