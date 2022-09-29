Observant Las Vegas bus clerk helps spot escaped prisoner

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The bus company Las Vegas Shuttles said police came by and passed out fliers of the suspect and told to be on the lookout for a man who escaped a Southern Nevada prison. Within 24 hours, staff with the company were able to spot the man who booked a trip to Tijiuana, Mexico.

The company knew it could be possible one of the customers was Duarte-Herrera and a dispatcher became suspicious. The dispatcher said she noticed Duarte-Herrera, but wanted to be 100% sure and notified Gabriel Delgadillo, who then went to double check the surveillance cameras and make sure it was him.

“I told her to play along, so everything as usual as possible, that I would take care of whatever comes after. And that’s how I explained the case to 911 and police do what they do but in the most discreet way possible not to alarm our passengers and cause any stress at all,” said Delgadillo.

The employee called police and he says officers came in and quickly were able to arrest him.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Duarte-Herrera “laid low and tried to avoid law enforcement” after being dropped off in Las Vegas Monday night.

During the news conference, Lombardo said Duarte-Herrera had a “four-day head start on authorities,” as both Las Vegas police or the U.S. Marshall Service were not notified of the escape until Tuesday. However, the Nevada Department of Corrections has since confirmed that Duarte-Herrera was actually unaccounted for since Friday.

