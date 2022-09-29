Las Vegas police investigate after man shot Thursday morning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Thursday morning.

According to LVMPD Lt. David Gordon, detectives are investigating three separate events that are believed to be related to a shooting that occurred on Flamingo Circle and Las Vegas Boulevard at 2:50 a.m.

Police say that about a half-hour later, an individual called to report that his brother had been shot. The person who called was located at the Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road.

Later, at 3:45 a.m., Sunrise Hospital reported that a male victim was dropped off at the hospital with gunshot wounds, police say.

Preliminary, police believe there was only one victim who was shot. He is in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to police.

