Las Vegas police: Escaped inmate was captured as he was trying to flee to Tijuana

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera was captured Wednesday night as he was trying to flee to Tijuana, Mexico.

According to Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Duarte-Herrera was at a bus station near downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday night when a worker at the facility recognized him and contacted authorities.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, police said they had passed out flyers with Duarte-Herrera’s photo on them to all transportation depots. As a result, a worker called 9-1-1 just before 10 p.m. to report that they had recognized him from a flyer.

NEW VIDEO shows escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera at a bus station near downtown Las Vegas where he was attempting to catch a bus to Tijuana. @LVMPD said he was scheduled to leave on the bus Wednesday night. Officers took him into custody just before he was about to board. pic.twitter.com/B6WTcAkbMq — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 29, 2022

Sheriff Lombardo said that officers took Duarte-Herrera into custody just before he was about to board the bus to Tijuana.

Sheriff Lombardo, who opened the press conference by immediately saying that there “no doubt this man was a danger to the community,” said that the investigation determined that Duarte-Herrera was dropped off near Bonanza and Nellis on Monday night.

Lombardo said Duarte-Herrera “laid low and tried to avoid law enforcement” after being dropped off Monday night. According to Lombardo, authorities do know who dropped him off near Bonanza and Eastern, but they won’t be releasing anything further on that, citing the on-going investigation.

During the news conference, Lombardo said Duarte-Herrera had a “four-day head start on authorities,” as both Las Vegas police or the U.S. Marshall Service were not notified of the escape until Tuesday. However, the Nevada Department of Corrections has since confirmed that Duarte-Herrera was actually unaccounted for since Friday.

Lombardo said that NDOC was invited to participate in the Thursday afternoon news conference. However, no one from the department was in attendance.

Duarte-Herrera, from Nicaragua, was convicted in 2010 of killing a hot dog stand vendor using a motion-activated bomb in a coffee cup atop a car parked at the Luxor hotel-casino.

