LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To honor and remember the lives lost in the 1 October mass shooting, local survivors have crafted a new sculpture that was unveiled Thursday.

Survivors, locals and city leaders joined together to see the butterfly sculpture at the storytelling garden near the arts district.

It was created by two artists and survivors sue Ann Cornwell and Alicia Mierke.

“Our whole idea behind this is that people have some place to come along with the garden and walk around this sculpture and find one thing on it that helps them begin their healing or excel their healing,” said Cornwell.

Las Vegas artists, 1 October survivors create butterfly sculpture 5 years later (FOX5)

Cornwell and Mierke became friends after the mass shooting and have been caring for the healing garden since it was first created.

Five years later, they have created the butterfly sculpture to honor and remember the lives lost.

“It is about a future in our responsibility to make the lives of those we lost continued to live on through all of us,” said mayor Carolyn Goodman for the City of Las Vegas.

The tree trunk on the sculpture encompasses strength and serves as a connection to the tree of life in the healing garden. The butterflies symbolize healing and a guiding light.

The monarch butterfly symbolizes a guardian angel.

“Our survivors that have worked here made this beautiful monument and this sculpture to honor all of the survivors of everything so we can come here and do it,” said 1 October survivor Pat Amico.

“This sculpture is to celebrate,” said Cornwell. “Celebrate the community. The way we came together afterwards. Celebrate the family that Route 91 survivors have become.”

Sue Ann and Alicia said they started working on this sculpture in March and finished it Saturday.

