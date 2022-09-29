LAPD: Suspect in death of rapper PnB Rock arrested in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Los Angeles Police Department says a suspect wanted in the death of rapper PnB Rock was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas.

Suspect Freddie Lee Trone, who was charged in the Sept. 13 shooting with his 17-year-old son, was taken into custody at about 1 p.m. Thursday, LAPD says.

Rapper PnB Rock, whose legal name is Rakim Allen, was shot and killed at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles in south Los Angeles while eating with his girlfriend.

According to AP, Trone’s son, who has not been identified since he is a juvenile, was taken into custody Tuesday in Lawndale, California.

Both Trone and his son were each charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, AP reports.

According to LAPD, a third individual, 32-year-old Shauntel Trone, was also arrested Tuesday in Gardena, California, and charged on one count of being an accessory after the fact to the killing. However, it was not immediately clear what her connection to the other two defendants is.

