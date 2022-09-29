Henderson PD: three arrested in beating death of 62-year-old outside 7/11

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police announced a third arrest Wednesday in the beating death of a 62-year-old man outside a 7/11 store on Boulder Highway.

Stephon Epps, Floyd Epps, and Andre Harris have all been arrested in connection with the beating death. Floyd and Stephon Epps were arrested over the weekend. Harris was arrested Tuesday.

Stephon Epps, Floyd Epps, and Andre Harris (LVMPD/FOX5)

Friday night around 10 p.m., police were called to the 7/11 by 62-year-old Richard Delgado. Delgado claimed three men who he did not know hit him with a pipe. When police arrived at the store, the victim stated the three strangers who attacked him accused him of stealing jewelry from someone in their family saying they “better get the necklace back.”

The 62-year-old only had minor injuries according to a police report.

“Henderson Police and Fire… only observed a cut in Richards’ knee,” the report stated. Police took a report and left.

Minutes later, the clerk at the 7/11 called 911 to report Delgado had been attacked again by the three men and was left lying on the ground outside the doors bleeding and the suspects fled in a vehicle with California plates.

The 62-year-old was rushed to Sunrise Hospital where he died.

Officers obtained the store’s surveillance video and found the crime captured on camera.

They report the victim pulled out a knife to defend himself. One of the attackers threw a rock at him striking him in the back, and then tackled him to the ground near the front doors. They then struggled over the knife. The victim was then stabbed, stomped on, and kicked in the head.

All three suspects were booked into Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder.

As of Wednesday night, all three suspects remain in the Henderson Detention Center held without bond.

