Forecast Outlook- 9/29/2022

A few showers and thunderstorms are developing south of Las Vegas this afternoon. We’re moving in a drier direction Friday and Saturday before the slight chance of showers returns on Sunday.

Thunderstorms popped up over Boulder City this afternoon. As we head throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening, the best chance for a few isolated storms will be south and east of Las Vegas. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs holding in the mid to upper 90s. Showers and storms will be focused east into Mohave County, Arizona.

We usher in October this weekend with mostly sunny skies Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. We have a slight chance of a few isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. The best chance will be over the mountains. High temperatures hold in the mid to low 90s.

As we head into next week, temperatures remain in the 90s; staying above average for early October.

