Every county in Southern California is paying more than $6/gallon for gas

Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer...
Prices for various grades of gas are posted on the digital readouts of a pump after a customer paid just over $100 for gas at a service station Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By KABC via CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped another 16 cents overnight to $6.26, and every county in Southern California is also paying more than $6 a gallon.

The average price has increased nearly 70 cents in one week. L.A. County’s 16-cent overnight increase for a gallon of regular gas is the biggest one-day spike in more than seven years.

In Orange County, the average is $6.25, while drivers in Riverside County are paying $6.10 a gallon.

The national average is more than $2 cheaper at about $3.80.

The Automobile Club of Southern California says the spike is due to a number of factors, including planned and unplanned refinery issues.

Officials have said there may be some relief in November when stations are again allowed to sell winter-blend gas which is cheaper to produce.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden’s Pacific strategy heralds new engagement in region
Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
Courtesy of Friends Of Nevada Southern Railway.
You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season
FILE -The PGA Tour is on the attack in its legal battle with Saudi-funded LIV Golf.
PGA Tour countersuit accuses LIV Golf of unfair tactics
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters as the Senate works to pass a...
Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine