Eatery with cereal-flavored bagels opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new eatery in the Las Vegas Valley combines two breakfast staples into one with cereal-flavored bagels.

The new eatery, Bagel Nook, has opened its doors near Downtown Summerlin.

The restaurant says its “grand plan” when starting out was to create the “most craziest bagels this world has ever seen.”

In addition to bagels that feature cereals, such as Fruity Pebbles, Coco Puffs and Cap’n Crunch, the eatery also has a Doritos bagel and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos bagel.

According to its menu, the Bagel Nook also features “crazy” cream cheese spreads, including birthday cake, cool ranch, ghost pepper, Oreo, bacon ranch and more.

The Bagel Nook is located at 11010 Lavender Hill Drive, #140. The eatery is open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

For more information, visit: www.thebagelnook.com

