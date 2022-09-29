Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night, has been found and is now in custody.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident near Eastern and Owens after LVMPD received information that a person matched the description of the escaped convict.

Officers then identified the man as Porfirio Duarte-Herrera and placed him under arrest.

#BREAKING: Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens. https://t.co/sywUAKj52w — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 29, 2022

Earlier Wednesday, federal authorities announced they would offer $30,000 for the capture of the inmate.

This is a developing story.

