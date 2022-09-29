Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
Inmate escaped Nevada prison on Friday night
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:38 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the convicted killer who escaped Friday night, has been found and is now in custody.
Police say he was taken into custody without incident near Eastern and Owens after LVMPD received information that a person matched the description of the escaped convict.
Officers then identified the man as Porfirio Duarte-Herrera and placed him under arrest.
Earlier Wednesday, federal authorities announced they would offer $30,000 for the capture of the inmate.
This is a developing story.
