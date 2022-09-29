Butterfly habitat exhibit returns to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this fall.

According to a news release, guests are invited to “take flight” as the seasonal butterfly habitat returns to the venue from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Nov. 21.

According to Springs Preserve, the exhibit, which features species from throughout the Americas, is open Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as temperatures allow. The Springs Preserve notes that the last entry is 15 minutes prior to close.

Organizers say that thanks to the Springs Preserve Foundation, all visitors can experience the exhibit this season at no additional cost.

According to the release, date-specific general admission tickets to the Springs Preserve must be reserved in advance at springspreserve.org. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

For more information, visit: springspreserve.org.

