82-year-old husband charged with killing 80-year-old wife in Roswell

Bruce Miller
Bruce Miller(Roswell Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:13 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Roswell man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife.

On Wednesday, Roswell Police arrested 82-year-old Bruce Miller for the death of his wife, 80-year-old Judith Miller.

The Roswell Police Department (RPD) says shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 15, officers responded to a reported suicide at a home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive and found Judith Miller dead inside the home from an apparent stab wound. Judith’s husband, Bruce Miller, made the original 911 call and provided a statement to investigators indicating that Judith’s wound was self-inflicted and that she had taken her own life.

Based on information and evidence gathered by RPD’s Criminal Investigations Division and autopsy findings, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Judith’s death a homicide.

On Sept. 28, RPD detectives arrested Bruce Miller on charges of Murder, Felony Murder, and Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Convicted killer captured near downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Las Vegas police investigate after man shot Thursday morning
Escaped prisoner made dummy, used battery acid to get through cell window; Nevada corrections...
Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in prison escape, official says
Henderson PD: three arrested in beating death of 62-year-old outside 7/11
Henderson PD: three arrested in beating death of 62-year-old outside 7/11
NV corrections officer union: Escaped prisoner made dummy, used battery acid to get through...
Inmate serving life for fatal Luxor bombing used battery acid, dummy in escape from prison, offici