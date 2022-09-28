Victim’s family speaks out after Las Vegas man faces charges in 2nd deadly DUI crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For the second time in a decade, a Las Vegas man is facing charges in a deadly DUI crash.

Police said 50-year-old Prentiss Bates hit and killed 40-year-old Demarr Sims last Thursday.

“He’s loved by so many people. Princess Bates [doesn’t] know what he took from us,” the victim’s sister Crystal Sims said. “My family took a major, major loss.”

Sims was at his construction job parked in a coned off area on Rancho drive, just north of Red Coach avenue. According to Police, the Jeep Bates was driving struck the raised median and entered the southbound travel lanes of Rancho Drive, at a high rate of speed. The car slammed into Sims parked car.

Sims was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Crystal Sims returned to the crash site where flowers were placed, and a picture of Demarr is taped on a light pole. She wept as she looked at his face.

“Such a strong family man. You know, really loved his family,” Crystal said. “Someone that was at work providing for his family.”

Back in 2013, Bates plead guilty to driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing the death of another man.

A judge sentenced him to a maximum of 20 years and minimum of eight in prison.

When out of prison, court records show he was arrested for driving under the influence in June. A judge released him on $50,000 bail, pending a criminal complaint, and ordered him not to drive.

Records show he would have remained out of jail until his November hearing, but that changed when police allege he crashed into Sims while under the influence.

Crystal said it’s even more painful that the man accused of hitting and killing her brother had taken another life before.

“I hope this haunts him for the rest of his life, and the courts view this case and see that he is a danger to us all,” the victim’s sister said.

Court records show this is Bates’ fourth time facing DUI charges.

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

