U.S. Marshals offering $5K reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility

Southern Desert Correctional Center
Southern Desert Correctional Center(FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering 5,000 dollars for an inmate who escaped the Nevada Department of Corrections facility near Indian Springs on Friday, September 23rd.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is currently serving a life sentence for murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He was convicted back in 2010 for causing an explosion on the top level of the Luxor parking garage. The explosion resulted in the death of a man who was hit by shrapnel.

Inmate serving life for fatal Las Vegas bombing escapes prison

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated, “We will work tirelessly along with our law enforcement partners until Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is back in custody and no longer a danger to our community.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herrera, contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

