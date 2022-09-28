U.S. Marshals offering $5K reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering 5,000 dollars for an inmate who escaped the Nevada Department of Corrections facility near Indian Springs on Friday, September 23rd.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is currently serving a life sentence for murder with the use of a deadly weapon. He was convicted back in 2010 for causing an explosion on the top level of the Luxor parking garage. The explosion resulted in the death of a man who was hit by shrapnel.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield stated, “We will work tirelessly along with our law enforcement partners until Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is back in custody and no longer a danger to our community.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of Duarte-Herrera, contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at (866) 865-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.