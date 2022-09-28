Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro,...
American rapper Post Malone performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)(BRUNA PRADO | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11.

As the performance is scheduled for a nightclub, admission is for guests 21 and over. Doors will open at 10 p.m. for the show, the club says.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit zoukgrouplv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery
An example of a temporary tag
DMV urges drivers to avoid temporary dealer tags sold online
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying man found at park in August
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying man found at park in August
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout near Cajon Pass
California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout near Cajon Pass