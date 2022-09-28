Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11.

As the performance is scheduled for a nightclub, admission is for guests 21 and over. Doors will open at 10 p.m. for the show, the club says.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit zoukgrouplv.com.

