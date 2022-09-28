Streets reopen after suspicious item investigation in downtown Las Vegas
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation took place near S. Casino Center Boulevard and E. Clark Avenue, near the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center. Police shut down the area to vehicles and pedestrians.
Police said the item was “rendered safe” just after 4 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.