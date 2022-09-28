Streets reopen after suspicious item investigation in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation took place near S. Casino Center Boulevard and E. Clark Avenue, near the Las Vegas Regional Justice Center. Police shut down the area to vehicles and pedestrians.

Police said the item was “rendered safe” just after 4 p.m.

