Nye County police arrest 4 teens with guns at community festival

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four teens were arrested with guns and narcotics during a community event, Nye County Sheriff’s Office said.

NCSO said they were patrolling the Pahrump Fall Festival on Sept. 23 when they got word that a juvenile was threatened with a gun by another juvenile.

When NCSO spotted the two male suspects, they ran away from officers. While they ran, they discarded their backpacks, NCSO said. Deputies eventually took the suspects into custody and seized the bags.

Deputies found three guns with the serial numbers removed and narcotics in the bag.

Four teens between the ages of 14-16 were arrested, NCSO said. They were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

