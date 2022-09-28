North Las Vegas police officer arrested, accused of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department was arrested Saturday after he was accused of domestic battery, the department confirmed.

North Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Wall confirmed to FOX5 that the officer, identified as Eric Halverson, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 24.

LVMPD said they responded to the 7300 block of Dusty Cloud Street at about 9:05 p.m. in response to a call for a family disturbance.

North Las Vegas police said Officer Halverson is assigned to the traffic division and has been employed with the department for 16 years.

Officer Halverson is on paid administrative leave, according to NLVPD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

