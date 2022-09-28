Next Downtown ‘hub’? Civic Plaza Project will attract growth, Las Vegas mayor says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Las Vegas has set its sights on creating the next “hub” in Downtown Las Vegas for workers and future residents, with the Civic Plaza Project as the focal point of the neighborhood.

The $165 million Civic Plaza Project has plans for 130,000 square feet of space throughout two buildings off Bonneville and Main Street, across from Las Vegas City Hall. The buildings will house mostly local government entities, but also provide space for private entities that seek to set up offices. There will be some retail and restaurant space below, with hopes for a bakery or coffee shop. The Plaza has an outdoor area as the centerpiece, with plans for entertainment year-round.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman said the project already has interest from private businesses and hopes the project spurs more plans for surrounding housing developments; many who work Downtown already live nearby and embrace a car-less lifestyle, and further projects could encourage more workers to move into the urban core. There are other housing projects already in the works that are within eyeshot of City Hall, Goodman said.

“We have workers spread out all over Downtown. This is going to give us an opportunity to bring everybody together, but also public space,” Goodman said. “It creates energy, and it gives the people that do work Downtown the opportunity to store their car,” she said.

The project sits right in the middle of three booming areas: it will stand 0.6 miles from Fremont Street to the north, 0.6 miles to the edge of the Arts District to the south, and 0.6 miles to Symphony Park to the west.

“It’s just it’s a beautiful combination of watching a world-class city take form,” Goodman said, hoping to help young professionals embrace the 24-hour atmosphere and move throughout the various neighborhoods, or even older adults seeking a more active lifestyle.

The project will break ground in early 2023 and is set for completion in October 2024.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.