Mountain lion attacks boy, 7, at Southern California park

Generic photo of a mountain lion.
Generic photo of a mountain lion.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officers were tracking a mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy and prompted the closure of a sprawling Southern California park, authorities said.

The child and his father were walking up stairs at Pico Canyon Park near Santa Clarita Monday evening when a cougar emerged from brush and bit the boy on the buttock, said Capt. Patrick Foy with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Foy said the father, who was walking behind, heard his son shout and charged toward the big cat, which fled back into the brush at the park in foothills about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday. Wildlife officials sampled the bite wound to confirm that a mountain lion was responsible and to obtain a DNA profile of the animal.

The father said the cougar didn’t appear to be wearing a GPS collar from the National Park Service, which tracks and studies big cats in Southern California.

Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. Around 20 confirmed attacks have occurred in California in more than a century of record-keeping, Foy said.

As of Tuesday evening, the park remained closed while the California Department of Fish and Wildlife surveyed the area. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has assisted in the search for the mountain lion by setting a baited box trap, the Times reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden to oil industry: Don’t raise prices as hurricane nears
President Biden is warning the oil and gas companies against increasing prices for consumers as...
Biden to oil industry: Don't raise prices as hurricane nears
Thousands upon thousands of Russian men are fleeing overseas to escape the draft.
Russians flee to escape war mobilization
Water has receded near Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian....
LIVE: Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
The Biogen Inc., headquarters is shown March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Shares of Biogen...
Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study