LVMPD: 1 critically injured following crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Apex
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist in critical condition Tuesday night. It happened near Las Vegas Boulevard and Apex about 12 miles north of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Police say the crash involves a truck and a bicycle, and the bicyclist has been taken to the hospital.
Police also told FOX5 that fatal detail is responding.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.