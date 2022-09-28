LVMPD: 1 critically injured following crash near Las Vegas Boulevard, Apex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist in critical condition Tuesday night. It happened near Las Vegas Boulevard and Apex about 12 miles north of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Police say the crash involves a truck and a bicycle, and the bicyclist has been taken to the hospital.

Police also told FOX5 that fatal detail is responding.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

