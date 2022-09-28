Lucky Club Hotel and Casino rebrands, tailors to Latino community

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lucky Club Hotel and Casino in North Las Vegas is shutting down for a historic revamp and rebrand. This is all in an effort to make it a more Latino-based casino and owners say it would be a first in the country.

The hotel and casino will now be called Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Casino.

The inside of the casino floor of the Lucky Club Hotel and Casino is looking empty right now as crews have already started moving out some of the tables and slot machines.

“To have a casino, restaurant sports bar, nightclub, tequila garden, all in one location, there is nothing like it,” said CEO of Fifth Street Gaming Seth Schorr.

Schorr, who owns the property, described all the new changes coming to the casino which are all tailored to the Latino community.

“I think that they have been underserved for all too long,” said Schorr. ‘Have been an afterthought and that is honestly our number one plan even if it sacrifices other customers coming to this property.”

The Lucky Club will now be called Ojos Locos Sports Cantina y Hotel, which is a Texas-based sports bar chain opening its first and largest location in Las Vegas.

“We like to go right where the Latin community is and this is a perfect spot for us with largely Latin consumers,” said Founder of Ojos Locos Rich Hicks.

Along with the restaurant, there will be a 40-person bar in the middle of the casino, a tequila garden and a nightclub.

Hicks said all of this will bring employment opportunities.

“The sports cantina will have over 120 employees,” said Hicks. “We love the creation of just creating jobs and opportunities for the Latin community.”

Construction is expected to be completed by the beginning of January. In the meantime, the hotel will remain open while the casino and restaurant will be closed.

