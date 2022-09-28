Las Vegas police ask for help identifying man found at park in August

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:49 AM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found at a local park.

According to police, the unidentified man “was found in a local park in the Las Vegas area on Aug. 10.”

Police did not release any further details on which park specifically.

LVMPD says the individual is currently at a hospital in the valley.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact the Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907.

No additional information was provided.

